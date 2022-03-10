GBI: Muscogee County deputy shoots 2 teen suspects while chasing stolen car

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a deputy and two suspects during a chase involving a stolen car in Columbus.

Officials say at around 3:30 p.m. on March 5, officers with the Columbus Police Department tried to stop a stolen car with three people inside.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver took off, getting away from officers.

Shortly after the brief chase, a deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office noticed the car around Andrews Road and East Central Street. When the deputy tried to stop the suspects, the GBI says the drive crashed into the deputy's SUV and the people inside began shooting - hitting the deputy in the shoulder.

The deputy fired back, hitting two of the individuals in the vehicle. Investigators have since identified them as 17-year-olds Adarrius Hamilton and Claudie Thompson. A third person, 17-year-old Vicente Perez-Lopez, was also in the car but not injured.

The deputy, Hamilton, Thompson, and an unidentified bystander who was also hit in the leg by gunfire were all transported to hospitals in Columbus and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton, Thomas, and Perez-Lopez have all been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction of an officer. Hamilton and Perez-Lopez are also charged with theft by receiving and Thompson is charged with theft by taking.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting which will be sent to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

