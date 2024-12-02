Murder trial set to begin for suspect in 2021 deadly shooting of Atlanta security guard

The Brief Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man accused of killing an Atlanta hookah bar security guard in 2021. Damon Wilson is accused of shooting Ty Ross after he was kicked out of the now-closed Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street. Ross' fiancée pushed the city to shut the bar down for good and has started a nonprofit to support survivors of gun violence and victims’ families.



The trial of a man accused of killing a downtown Atlanta nightclub security guard is set to begin on Monday morning after several delays.

Damon Wilson is accused of killing 29-year-old Ty Ross outside Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street on Feb. 2, 2021. Investigators said Wilson grabbed his gun and shot Ross after he was kicked out of the bar that night.

The trial is set to begin around 9:30 a.m. Monday with jury selection.

Damon Wilson (Atlanta Police Department)

Ty Ross’ fiancée, Aaliyah Strong, told FOX 5 that she had been waiting to face Ross's accused killer in court for years.

"We’ve had countless delays in this case," she said. "I'm just ready to see it through. To get to the finish line."

In the years since the deadly shooting, Strong successfully pushed the city to shut the lounge down for good, pointing to several violent incidents at the venue.

"It never was about Encore," Strong said. "But I did want to bring attention to security around nightlife, just security in Atlanta as a whole."

Ty Ross (Supplied)

Strong has also founded A Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, a nonprofit providing resources and support for survivors of gun violence and victims’ families. The organization has already aided more than 650 people across metro Atlanta, donating $40,000 in direct aid, she said.

"Ty is still here," Strong said. "I think his energy and spirit through all of this has kept me on this journey."

Despite her strength, Strong acknowledges the emotional toll the trial will take.

"It's going to be triggering," she said. "I will get a chance to finally see the video, and a lot of things I probably am not prepared for just yet."

Ty Ross and Aaliyah Strong

Wilson faces charges that include murder, battery, and aggravated assault. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Earlier this year, he was offered a plea deal, but that deal ultimately fell apart.

Strong is determined to face whatever the outcome may be with courage.

"I'm going to walk in with my head held high, whatever the outcome is," she said. "And know that I did everything I could to see this all the way through."

Wilson's lawyers had filed another motion earlier last week seeking another 30 to 60-day delay. A judge has not ruled on that motion.