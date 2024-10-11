Metro Atlanta woman turns tragedy into nonprofit to help families of shooting victims

The Brief Aaliyah Strong's fiance was shot to death while working security at a local hookah bar in 2022. The metro Atlanta woman started her own nonprofit to help shooting survivors and the families of victims navigate life after tragedy. Her work just got a major boost from the national organization Everytown for Gun Violence.



A metro Atlanta woman who lost her fiancé to gun violence has turned her heartbreak into change.

Aaliyah Strong founded an organization to help shooting survivors and victims' families, and it just got a major boost.

It started in 2022 with absolute heartbreak.

"My fiancé was shot and killed while we were at work," Strong said.

In February 2022, prosecutors say Damon Wilson shot Ty Ross, who was working security at Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street. Investigators say the Downtown Atlanta bar kicked Wilson out, then he grabbed a gun and killed Strong's fiancé.

Ross's murder sent Strong's life into a spiral.

"My son and I were evicted. We couldn’t afford rent," she said.

She didn't think that anyone impacted by gun violence should have to go it alone. That's why she founded the nonprofit Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, which reaches out to victims' families as they navigate life after tragedy.

"We want to make sure that survivors are getting direct financial aid for funeral costs, rehousing, rental assistance, and we want to expand our services across metro Atlanta," she said,

The national organization Everytown for Gun Violence recently recognized the work Strong was doing. They awarded her organization $100,000 to expand its reach.

"There’s so much gun violence across the country, and hopefully someone will see my story and be the voice of their community," Strong said.

The Atlanta woman was also invited to the White House because of her work. She told FOX 5's Rob Dirienzo that she hopes to continue building on Ty's legacy.

"I know that he would be so proud of just how far I’ve come. I said I wasn’t gonna stop, we’re just getting started," she said.

You can learn more about Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief on its website.