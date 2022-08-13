Murder suspects lured woman to apartment to attack her, police say

article

Gwinnett County police arrested two women accused of starting a deadly fight.

Police say Antonetta Stevens and Janine Gonzalez lured their victim, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra, to an apartment complex on Buford Drive and attacked her.

Police were called to a Gwinnett County apartment complex at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the attack was motivated by romance. Investigators determined Gonzalez's brother had been in a relationship with both Stevens and Bocanegra.

Police found Gonzalez and Stevens at their apartment and questioned them. Detectives determined Gonzalez and Stevens had a "physical altercation" with Bocanegra, which led to serious injuries that caused her death hours later.

Police said the suspects took Bocanegra’s cellphone during the attack.

Both women were arrested and charged with aggravated battery, robbery and felony murder.