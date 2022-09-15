Eye-'pop'-ing murals on display inside World of Coca-Cola

Downtown Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola is an all-senses experience — and the latest additions inside are a feast for the eyes.

Right now, the popular attraction’s Pop Culture Galley is hosting a pair of new installations: a "Magic Mural" featuring the work of female graphic illustrators (and which comes to life through the use of smartphones!) and "Ghost Signs, which highlights the story of a former sign painter for Coca-Cola and the granddaughter who carries on his legacy today.

For more information on World of Coca-Cola and to purchase tickets to the attraction, click here. And click the video player to check out the eye-popping new additions inside the Pop Culture Gallery!