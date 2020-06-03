Mural honoring George Floyd goes up in southwest Atlanta

Tributes honoring George Floyd have popped up around the country.

One of those tributes was put up Wednesday on the side of a southwest Atlanta building. It was done by international touring mural artist Renda Writer.

Writer used spray paint and highlighted his handwritten style of repetition to bring attention to George Floyd's name.

He said the process takes about six to seven hours to complete, but it's necessary and the purpose is bigger than him.

The George Floyd tribute mural is the side of a storage building at 523 Whitehall Street.