Multiple suspects charged with murder, arson after man found dead in torched Georgia home

Three southeast Georgia residents are charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a burnt home in November 2021.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 18-year-old Labaron Quinterius Brown, 21-year-old Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler and 28-year-old Jennifer Elaine Brinson all face murder charges. Wheeler, Brinson and a fourth suspect, 21-year-old Tyler Roberson, were charged with arson.

The Screven County Sheriff's office called the GBI to assist in its investigation of the death of 46-year-old Charles Brady Gibson, found dead on Nov. 23, 2021, on Old Poor Robin Road in Sylvania.

The fire was deemed "suspicious" and Sheriff Mike Kile contacted the GBI, and the body was examined by state investigators, who determined his death was a homicide.

Brown, Wheeler and Brinson were already in custody on unrelated charges. GBI agents and Screven County Sheriff's deputies arrested Roberson in Sylvania.