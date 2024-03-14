Multiple residents displaced after electrical fire at Norcross apartment complex

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Fourteen adults and 6 children were displaced by a fire at Forest Vale Apartments in Norcross on March 13.

According to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services, occupants of an apartment noticed a strange smell in their kitchen and notified maintenance, who did not find any issues with the stove, which is where the occupant thought the smell was coming from.

A few minutes later, the occupant heard a crackling sound in a wall and realized the apartment was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in an apartment on the first floor of a building. The fire was extending into the attic space through the common wall. Firefighters evacuated the building and cleared all the apartments.

Once the fire was controlled, heavy fire damage was found in all four apartment units on the right side of the building. The units on the left side of the building were not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature and was accidental.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were impacted.