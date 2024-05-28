Multiple people injured after vehicle crashes through Lawrenceville Burger King

article

Multiple people have been injured in Lawrenceville after a vehicle crashed through a local Burger King on Tuesday.

Lawrenceville police responded to the scene of the crash on the 400 block of Grayson Highway.

The Lawrenceville Police Department shared two photos showing the crews evaluating the serious damage to the fast food restaurant,

(Lawrenceville Police Department)

Officials say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Medics transported them to a local hospital for treatment. Multiple patrons eating inside were also injured in the crash.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash. They say the driver will face reckless driving and other traffic-related charges.

The business will remain closed until repairs have been made.