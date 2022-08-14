Multiple people hurt in overnight Clayton County shooting

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in College Park.

Officers were at the scene on Riverdale Road hours after the shooting on Saturday evening. Police said the shooting investigation involves multiple people.

Clayton County officers responded to a report late Saturday night.

Police were focused on two areas of the apartment complex and had a large section taped off.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about home many victims were involved and if police have identified suspects.