Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to incident in Henry County

The Brief Multiple law enforcement officers observed outside a Kroger store on Fairview Road in Stockbridge. Police drone flown over nearby cemetery. No official information released by police agencies as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.



A large law enforcement presence was reported overnight in Clayton County, involving multiple agencies across county lines.

What we know:

Stockbridge Police, Clayton County Police, and Henry County deputies were spotted at several locations, with the most significant activity centered around the Kroger store on Fairview Road in Stockbridge.

A photojournalist also saw police drones flying over a nearby cemetery, indicating an active investigation in the area. At this time, officials have not released any details about the nature of the incident or whether any arrests have been made.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to all involved departments for more information and will provide updates as soon as they respond.