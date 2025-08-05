Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Union County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Madison County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Hall County, Floyd County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to incident in Henry County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 6:22am EDT
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigation Clayton County

Police investigation Clayton County

There was a large police presence in Clayton County overnight, involving multiple police agencies. At one point, police drones flew over a nearby cemetery. This is a developing story.

The Brief

    • Multiple law enforcement officers observed outside a Kroger store on Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
    • Police drone flown over nearby cemetery.
    • No official information released by police agencies as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A large law enforcement presence was reported overnight in Clayton County, involving multiple agencies across county lines.

What we know:

Stockbridge Police, Clayton County Police, and Henry County deputies were spotted at several locations, with the most significant activity centered around the Kroger store on Fairview Road in Stockbridge.

A photojournalist also saw police drones flying over a nearby cemetery, indicating an active investigation in the area. At this time, officials have not released any details about the nature of the incident or whether any arrests have been made.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to all involved departments for more information and will provide updates as soon as they respond. 

The Source

  • Information gathered by photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. The Kroger store is not believed to be involved in the incident. 

Henry CountyClayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews