Multiple gang members sentenced to prison in Cherokee County after 2019 crime spree

article

Seven criminal street gang members have been convicted of multiple felony crimes in Cherokee County, according to Cherokee County District Attorney.

The convictions came as a result of their admission to violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. All defendants received prison sentences for their involvement in a series of break-ins that targeted approximately 50 automobiles during the summer of 2019.

The crimes occurred on June 29 and July 1, 2019, when members of the Nine Trey Gangsters, Bloods, and Goodfellas gangs traveled to Cherokee County under the cover of darkness to engage in criminal activities. They specifically targeted the Canton Heights, Great Sky, River Brooke, River Green, and Sage Hill neighborhoods, where they broke into cars and stole money, firearms, and personal property. Among their haul were five firearms, three automobiles, and various personal items belonging to residents.

Law enforcement apprehended six of the suspects when they returned to Cherokee County in the early morning hours of July 1, 2019, intending to continue their crime spree. The individuals apprehended were Tyjuan "TK" Shecorn Burch, Quinn "Chucky" Chajuan Dawson, Jacquez "Joc" Daquan Ivey, Darell "Rell" Marrion, and two juveniles. During the course of the prosecution, the District Attorney's Office identified three additional defendants, Johnmarvalious "Wixked" Givens, Quanjavis "Boochie" Jawayne Jones, and Detravious "Trey" Long, as being involved in the crimes.

Over the course of two years, the co-defendants entered into negotiated guilty pleas. Each defendant received a prison sentence and additional restrictions, including a prohibition on contacting victims or co-defendants, a ban from Cherokee County, and a prohibition on associating with any criminal street gang members or associates.

The sentencing details are as follows: