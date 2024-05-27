Multiple fire departments respond to massive house fire in Sandy Springs

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A house along Roxburgh Drive was gutted by a fire on May 27, 2024. (Roswell Fire Department)

A house fire erupted in a two-story single-family residence off Roxburgh Drive, prompting a response from multiple fire departments in the area.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Roswell Fire Department, Sandy Springs Fire Department, and Johns Creek Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Crews arrived within six minutes, finding the house engulfed in smoke and flames, and with fire visibly breaching through the roof.

Firefighters began to battle the blaze while searching the home for anyone inside. Two dogs seen fleeing the home were quickly secured and checked by the Roswell Police Department and were not injured.

Firefighters were able to make quick work on the flames and spent several hours hitting hot spots.

No one was injured by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.