Multiple families lose homes in massive Clayton County apartment fire

Multiple families have lost their homes after a Clayton County apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the 600 block of Garden Walk Boulevard around 5 a.m. in response to a fire.

When they got to the scene, officers saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the complex's building 16.

After getting reports that there were still some residents inside building 16 and another nearby building, officers began knocking on doors to try to get everyone evacuated. During that time, officials say the building became "fully engulfed."

Two officers had to be transported to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation. They have since been released. Officials do not believe there were any other injuries.

The fire completely destroyed the complex's building 16, leaving multiple families without homes.

The total number is people affected is not known at this time.

