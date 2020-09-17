Multiple arrests made following Hapeville drug house raid

A months-long investigation led to Hapeville police making a major drug bust Thursday.

Police say it all started with tips from the community, after receiving calls about unfamiliar cars in the driveway. Callers also complained about unusual amounts of people in and out of the home at all hours of the day and night.

"Complaints started coming in about traffic in the area, foot and vehicle traffic," said Hapeville Police Officer Brandon Hickman.

Police started watching the house located on Birch Street. Officers say they set up surveillance, even made a few drug buys and with the assistance of the DEA, they raided the house Thursday morning.