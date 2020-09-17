Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
10
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Coweta County, Dougherty County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:43 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:37 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County

Multiple arrests made following Hapeville drug house raid

By
Published 
Hapeville
FOX 5 Atlanta

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - A months-long investigation led to Hapeville police making a major drug bust Thursday.

Police say it all started with tips from the community, after receiving calls about unfamiliar cars in the driveway. Callers also complained about unusual amounts of people in and out of the home at all hours of the day and night.

"Complaints started coming in about traffic in the area, foot and vehicle traffic," said Hapeville Police Officer Brandon Hickman.

Police started watching the house located on Birch Street. Officers say they set up surveillance, even made a few drug buys and with the assistance of the DEA, they raided the house Thursday morning.