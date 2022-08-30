Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County

article

A multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for almost two hours in DeKalb County.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police and Fire say that the crash happened before 11:40 a.m. near Turner Hill Road.

A FOX 5 viewer captured one car completely overturned and a tractor-trailer flipped on the side blocking the entire interstate.

Officials say they do not believe there were any major injuries in the accident.