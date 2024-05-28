Multi-state manhunt for accused Indianapolis gunman extended to Georgia, Texas

article

The manhunt for an accused gunman in the deadly shooting of a mother of four at an Indianapolis gas station in March has been extended to Georgia and Texas.

Deandre Rogers, 34, has outstanding warrants for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.

Homicide detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say Rogers shot 31-year-old Candace Powell on March 14 in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 1400 block of Prospect Street in Fountain Square. She was rushed in her own vehicle to IU Health Methodist Hospital where she died.

Her family is now caring for her children.

Investigators have not released what led to the shooting, but surveillance video shows an argument prior to the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Rogers has ties to Houston, Texas and Atlanta. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta