Teenager killed, 2nd teen injured in car crash in Forsyth County

One teenager is dead and another is injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Forsyth County.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road.

According to investigators, the accident happened when a Gray 1996 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 17-year-old struck the curb on the right side of the road.

Deputies say the teenage driver overcorrected and the vehicle went out of control and rolled. The vehicle eventually hit an electric pole, killing the 16-year-old passenger.

The Forsyth County News reports that the victims were students at Alliance Academy for Innovation and appear to be sisters.

This crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.