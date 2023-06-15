Art collective MSCHF releasing microscopic bootleg Louis Vuitton handbag

article

Art collective MSCHF is known for going big, but this time the group is creating something so small you'll need a microscope to see it well.

After the group's Big Red Boot took over the internet, they've now created a microscopic bootleg version of Louis Vuitton's OnTheGo handbag.

The handbag is smaller than a grain of sea salt and measures just 657 by 222 by 7000 micrometers.

The bag was made for music producer and future Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, who has an auction coming up at the end of the month.

This is not an official collaboration with the brand, as MSCHF reportedly did not get their permission.

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization," the group wrote on Instagram. "As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

The group, which was founded in 2019, has received attention for its bold and often controversial drops.

(MSCHF)

In 2019, MSCHF was sued by Nike for the release of its "Satan Shoes" collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X over copyright infringement.

Other projects the group has worked on include $3,000 sneakers in which the soles were filled with holy water blessed by a priest and a Cuss Collar which "translated" dog barks in swear words.