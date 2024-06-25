Ms. Lauryn Hill bringing tour to metro Atlanta in August
ATLANTA - 5-time Grammy winner and iconic figure in hip hop, R&B, and fashion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, is set to reunite with The Fugees for an extended leg of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. This tour celebrates her landmark album, recently named the best album of all time by Apple Music. Fans can expect performances from "The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill," "The Score," and more.
The tour will cover 21 dates, with a notable stop at the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on Aug. 16. YG Marley will join as a supporting act, and The Fugees will co-headline all dates.
Ticket Sales Information:
- Presales: Begin Tuesday, June 25, starting with a Citi presale. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. Details can be found at Citi Entertainment.
- General Onsale: Starts Friday, June 28 at 10 AM via LiveNation.
VIP Packages: Fans can purchase VIP packages that may include premium tickets, individual photo opportunities with Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees, access to a pre-show VIP Hospitality Lounge, autographed posters, and specially designed gifts. For more information, visit VIP Nation or VIP Nation EU.
A portion of the proceeds ($2 from each ticket) will go to the MLH Fund, supporting mental health, women’s wellness, community small business development, education, and more.
Tour Dates:
- Fri Aug 09: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 11: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 16: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 18: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Aug 21: Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Fri Aug 23: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Sun Aug 25: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- Wed Aug 28: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Fri Aug 30: Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 31: Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 04: Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
- Fri Sep 06: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Sep 07: Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Fri Sep 13: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 15: Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 17: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- Fri Sep 20: Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sat Sep 21: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sat Oct 12: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- Mon Oct 14: London, UK - The O2
- Fri Oct 18: Paris, France - Accor Arena
- Tue Oct 22: Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome
*Note: The Huntsville, AL date is not a Live Nation event.
Ms. Lauryn Hill's influence on music, fashion, and culture is profound, with her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" being inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015 and achieving numerous milestones, including being the first hip hop album to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.