Ms. Lauryn Hill bringing tour to metro Atlanta in August

5-time Grammy winner and iconic figure in hip hop, R&B, and fashion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, is set to reunite with The Fugees for an extended leg of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. This tour celebrates her landmark album, recently named the best album of all time by Apple Music. Fans can expect performances from "The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill," "The Score," and more.

The tour will cover 21 dates, with a notable stop at the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on Aug. 16. YG Marley will join as a supporting act, and The Fugees will co-headline all dates.

Ticket Sales Information:

Presales: Begin Tuesday, June 25, starting with a Citi presale. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. Details can be found at Begin Tuesday, June 25, starting with a Citi presale. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. Details can be found at Citi Entertainment

General Onsale: Starts Friday, June 28 at 10 AM via Starts Friday, June 28 at 10 AM via LiveNation

VIP Packages: Fans can purchase VIP packages that may include premium tickets, individual photo opportunities with Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees, access to a pre-show VIP Hospitality Lounge, autographed posters, and specially designed gifts. For more information, visit VIP Nation or VIP Nation EU.

A portion of the proceeds ($2 from each ticket) will go to the MLH Fund, supporting mental health, women’s wellness, community small business development, education, and more.

Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 09: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 21: Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Aug 23: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 25: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 30: Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31: Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04: Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 06: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 07: Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Sep 13: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 15: Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Fri Sep 20: Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Sep 21: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Oct 12: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14: London, UK - The O2

Fri Oct 18: Paris, France - Accor Arena

Tue Oct 22: Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

*Note: The Huntsville, AL date is not a Live Nation event.

Ms. Lauryn Hill's influence on music, fashion, and culture is profound, with her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" being inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015 and achieving numerous milestones, including being the first hip hop album to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.