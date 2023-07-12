Female pedestrian hit and killed by car in Stone Mountain

article

Officers are investigating a crash that killed a female pedestrian overnight in Stone Mountain.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Mountain Industrial Boulevard near Lewis Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find a woman dead from her injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time or said what led up to the crash.

The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived. It is not clear whether they will face any charges connected to the woman's death.

If you have any information about the crash, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.