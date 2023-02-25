Expand / Collapse search

Motorhomes at Valencia RV park swept away into Santa Clara River

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:46PM
California
FOX 11

RVs swept away in Santa Clara river

Multiple RVs at a park in Valencia were swept into the Santa Clara River Saturday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Multiple motorhomes and vehicles were swept into the Santa Clara River early Saturday morning when an embankment collapsed at an RV park in Valencia.

It happened at the Valencia Travel Village RV Park. Heavy rain sent powerful water rushing down the river overnight. 

RELATED: Southern California gets hit with powerful storm bringing rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

"We lost three trailers, one car, and they were able to get a lot of trailers out before it happened," said Valencia resident Shawn Coulter. 

Power and water are expected to be out for four days. 

RELATED: Multiple freeways in SoCal closed due to snow, flooding

"It really scares me because if they close the park I have nowhere to go," said resident Cassie Stephens. "We are standing here watching the hillside and the tree is falling in and there's dirt still falling

Luckily, no injuries were reported.