Motorcyclist killed in Hall County, driver charged

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The Brief A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Toccoa was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Investigators say a pickup truck driver failed to yield while making a left turn. The driver was arrested and later released on bond.



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at a busy Hall County intersection, and the driver of a pickup truck is now facing charges.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 7:05 a.m. at Ga. 365/Cornelia Highway and White Sulphur Road. Investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old Steven Patrick Cullen of Toccoa, who died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, 25-year-old Nathan Michael Meyer of Warner Robins was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram northbound on Ga. 365 when he moved into a turn lane and attempted to turn left onto White Sulphur Road. Authorities say Meyer failed to yield and collided with Cullen, who was traveling southbound on a 2026 Honda CBR650 motorcycle.

Meyer and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

Investigators arrested Meyer at the scene and charged him with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield while turning left, both misdemeanors. He was taken to the Hall County Jail and later released Tuesday night after posting a $16,830 bond.