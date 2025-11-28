Motorcyclist killed in collision on Metropolitan Parkway

The Brief Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene after collision on Metropolitan Parkway Police say the motorcycle struck a Ford Fusion as it turned into a driveway Driver of the Ford Fusion remained on scene and was not seriously injured



Atlanta police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday night in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to 957 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man who had been riding a motorcycle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to investigators, the crash happened when a Ford Fusion traveling north on Metropolitan Parkway began to stop to make a left turn into a driveway. Police say the motorcycle, which was heading southbound, collided with the vehicle during the turn.

The 48-year-old woman driving the Ford Fusion stayed at the scene and reported no significant injuries. Members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit responded to gather evidence and reconstruct the crash.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

Police say the findings are preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.