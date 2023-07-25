Motorcyclist hits Bibb County patrol vehicle head-on during police pursuit
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A chase involving deputies and an allegedly stolen motorcycle ended with a scary situation in Bibb County, officials say.
Last week, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet hit the back of a patrol vehicle while they were driving on Williamson Road.
Instead of stopping, officials say the 22-year-old sped off on a motorcycle investigators later determined to be stolen.
The chase ended on Rice Mill Road after the cyclist went on the wrong side of the road during a blind curve and hit a patrol vehicle head-on.
Bibb officials shared photos of the front wheel of the motorcycle smashed into the car's bumper.
(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
Officials say the deputy who was injured in the crash rendered first aid to the cyclist until EMS could transport them to a local hospital.
Authorities have not shared an update on the cyclist or deputy's condition.