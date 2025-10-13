Motorcyclist critically injured in fiery crash on I-285 in Cobb County

article

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-285 in Cobb County. The impact caused both the rider and motorcycle to slide under the trailer, sparking a fire that engulfed it. Cobb County Police STEP Unit is investigating and asking witnesses to call 770-499-3987 with information.



The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fiery crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries late Friday night on Interstate 285.

What we know:

Investigators said the collision happened around 10:03 p.m. on the northbound side of I-285, about a half-mile south of South Atlanta Road.

According to police, a white 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane when a white and blue 2023 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle struck the left rear of the truck.

During the crash, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, and both were pushed underneath the trailer. A fire erupted beneath the truck, quickly spreading and engulfing the trailer and its cargo in flames.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews work to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 near South Atlanta Road after a motorcycle crash that left one person critically injured on Oct. 10, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the motorcycle to strike the tractor-trailer or whether speed, impairment, or road conditions were factors.

Investigators have not released the motorcyclist’s name or updated their condition.

It’s also unclear how long traffic was affected by the fire and cleanup on I-285.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.