Motocross coach sentenced to 40 years in prison for child sex crimes

A motocross coach known to frequent Georgia will spend the next four decades behind bars after he was convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

Ryan Meyung, 33, pleaded guilty to six counts of producing child pornography on April 26.

The DOJ said Meyung built motocross tracks in multiple states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. He ran a business known as Live Your Dreams MX.

According to evidence provided in court, Meyung caused six minors to create "sexually explicit" images and videos of abuse between July 2019 and December 2021. The victims were between 6 and 13 years old.

Meyung was also accused of sexually abusing and recording other children, and possessing images and videos of child sex abuse produced by other sex offenders.

He has been in state custody since December 2021 for different charges.

"Meyung is a predator who sexually abused numerous children while working as a motocross coach," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "This office remains steadfast in our determination to closely coordinate with our law enforcement partners across state lines to ensure justice is served to those who commit these heinous crimes against children."

Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Meyung to 40 years in prison followed by supervised release for life.

He was also ordered to pay $193,500 in restitution.