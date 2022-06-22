Motocross coach known to frequent Georgia indicted for child exploitation

Federal prosecutors said a 30-year-old motocross coach known to frequent Georgia is accused of child sex crimes.

The Department of Justice said there is evidence that Ryan Meyung produced images of child sexual abuse involving six minors and transmitted them between 2019 and 2021.

The DOJ said Meyung built motocross tracks in multiple states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

He has been in state custody since December 2021 for different charges.

His minimum prison sentence is 15 years, and he could face up to 210 years, according to the DOJ.

The investigation involved multiple Homeland Security Investigations agencies. HSI Chattanooga is investigating with the Hamilton County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department.

Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.