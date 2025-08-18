Mother of toddler who drowned in DeKalb County wants answers

The Brief Ashley Jordan said the paternal grandmother of her children took the 2- and 4-year-olds to play with their cousins at a home in the 2700 block of Memorial Drive SE on Sunday. According to Jordan, the grandmother often took the children to the house to play, but on Sunday, something went horribly wrong. The 2-year-old, Melanie Davis, fell into the pool and drowned, according to Jordan. She's still trying to process what happened on Sunday.



The mother of a two-year-old child who drowned over the week said her daughter died while with her family at a home in DeKalb County.

The backstory:

Ashley Jordan said the paternal grandmother of her children took the 2- and 4-year-olds to play with their cousins at a home in the 2700 block of Memorial Drive SE on Sunday.

According to Jordan, the grandmother often took the children to the house to play, but on Sunday, something went horribly wrong. The 2-year-old, Melanie Davis, fell into the pool and drowned, according to Jordan.

Atlanta police responded to the home around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Davis was taken to a hospital, but died.

What they're saying:

Jordan said she wants to let the investigation play out, but she wants someone held accountable.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ashley Jordan and Melanie Davis (Ashley Jordan)

"That's not right. When my kids were in your possession, Melanie was breathing. She was good, happy, smiling…this was not making sense to me," she said. "Somebody's got to take responsibility. Because they were in your hands. My kids were in your hands."

She's still trying to process what happened on Sunday.

"This is overwhelming right now and devastating. I just lost a daughter. My oldest daughter just lost a sister. Just devastating right now," Jordan said. "They come over here regularly to play with their cousins. This ain't a new situation. This is regularly every weekend. You know what I'm saying? But all of a sudden, I get a phone call saying that my daughter jumped in the pool. Like, I'm not understanding that."

Jordan said she has lots of questions about the situation.

"Why would you want to leave her by herself? You're going to take her up where you at! I'm not going to leave my child unattended, especially when you got a pool in the back," she said. "And I'm wondering, like, did y’all know how to perform CPR? Did y’all perform it correctly?"

Jordan said the pool is not clean, so she doesn't understand why the pool wasn't covered.

"I'm not understanding why then why they let their pool be open. If you’re not using it. Then if you are not using it, have a pool covering over it. Especially when you got kids under 5 with you," she said.

Until she gets her answers, she said she's working with her oldest daughter, who is 4-years-old.

"Her sister doesn't understand, but she has questions that she's going forever ask me and that traumatized my daughter, seeing her little baby sister face down in the pool. That’s traumatizing," Jordan said. "I'm just speechless right now. Heartbroken. That's it. That's all I can say. I'm speechless. I would've never thought this would have happened to me."

Now, all Jordan can do is remember the kid Davis was.

"She was a sweetheart, a sweet-hearted kid. Her big head self, she liked to eat, get into everything," she said.

What you can do:

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Dig deeper:

APD says at this time no charges have been filed, but the investigation is active and ongoing.