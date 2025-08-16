Child dies in accidental drowning at southeast Atlanta home

article

A 4-year-old child has drowned in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Memorial Drive SE around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 4-year-old girl who had drowned. She was rushed to the hospital but died.

Police said the drowning appears to be an accident.

A FOX 5 crew on the scene said the drowning appears to have happened at a home. There is police tape surrounding an area of the backyard.

