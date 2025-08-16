Child dies in accidental drowning at southeast Atlanta home
article
ATLANTA - A 4-year-old child has drowned in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Memorial Drive SE around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they said they found a 4-year-old girl who had drowned. She was rushed to the hospital but died.
Police said the drowning appears to be an accident.
A FOX 5 crew on the scene said the drowning appears to have happened at a home. There is police tape surrounding an area of the backyard.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department and a FOX 5 crew on scene.