Child dies in accidental drowning at southeast Atlanta home

Published  August 16, 2025 4:47pm EDT
ATLANTA - A 4-year-old child has drowned in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Memorial Drive SE around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 4-year-old girl who had drowned. She was rushed to the hospital but died.

Police said the drowning appears to be an accident.

A FOX 5 crew on the scene said the drowning appears to have happened at a home. There is police tape surrounding an area of the backyard. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department and a FOX 5 crew on scene. 

