Mother, son missing from Covington, police asking for help

A woman and her 12-year-old son are missing from Covington and police are asking the public for help.

According to the Covington Police Department, Brittany Wiley, 37, left her residence with her son Rodney on April 22 in her mother's red Ford Escape. She told her mother that she was going to Ross and Food Depot and she would return shortly. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Turnerlake Road.

Wiley is 5-feet tall and 135 pounds. Her son Rodney is 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Please contact Sgt. Brian Shockley at 678-779-3662 or Lt. Daniel Digby at 770-385-2126 if you have any information about the mother and son.

You can also email them at brian. shockley@covingtonpolice.com and daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com.