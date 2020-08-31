Mother, son help others get equipped to play football

Competitive sports are an important part of so many young people's lives, but for some, the expense keeps them from being able to play.

Good Day's Buck Lanford shares how a mother and son in Gwinnett County are putting their best foot forward in an effort to help.

Preston Ratliff, 14, has a simple goal: to help as many people as he can.

Ratliff and his mom started Second Life Equipment, a non-profit that collects and donates football cleats to under-resourced children in Gwinnett County as well as surrounding counties.

"He is a passionate football player at North Gwinnett High School, so he had the decision that he wanted to do a non-profit that's related to football," Ratliff's mom, Heather, told Good Day's Buck Lanford.

