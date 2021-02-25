Mother of slain Gwinnett County woman: 'She will always be my baby'

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Gwinnett County woman on Valentine’s Day. Gwinnett County police said the incident stemmed from some sort of argument.

"She will always be my baby and I will always love her," Hope Burns, the victim’s mother said.

It is a day usually associated with love, but it turned into heartbreak for the mother and father of Faith Burns. Gwinnett County police said Burns was shot and killed by Damia Mitchell in what investigators describe as a domestic altercation at a home on Uniwattee Trail.

"You’re never guaranteed tomorrow, so don’t take it for granted. Love hard and love your kids," said Allen Burns, her father.

It’s been hard for Faith’s parents. Faith was active in the sports community.

"Faith has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old. She was playing at GSA, which is a soccer club here in Gwinnett County," Allen Burns said.

Advertisement

Family and friends now wear a wristband in honor of her.

It’s no secret that gun violence has reached new highs in the last year.

"Every day you hear about something within the greater Atlanta area," Burns said.

Family and friends hope this is a wake-up call for harsher gun legislation and want others to follow in Faith’s footsteps and express love.

"She never ended a phone call without telling me ‘I love you, mom’ and that touches me," Hope Burns said.

Damia Mitchell faces multiple charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.