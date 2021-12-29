Mother of slain 5-year-old arrested in death

article

Law enforcement officers have arrested a Georgia woman in connection with the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Wednesday that Kristy Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, has been charged with murder in the course of kidnapping, murder during the course of rape and sodomy and human trafficking.

The body of Kamarie Holland was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, had earlier been charged with capital murder in the girl’s death. Taylor said additional charges against him are expected.

Taylor did not say what led to Siple’s arrest Tuesday. A judge has issued a gag order in the case, limiting public comments, after Williams’ arrest.

Court records were not available to see if Siple has an attorney.

Siple had told police that when she woke up at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 that her daughter was gone and the front door of their Columbus, Georgia home was open, Taylor said earlier this month. The girl’s body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Alabama, he said. Taylor said that Williams once lived at the home where the girl’s body was found.

