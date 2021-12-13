Police searching for critically missing 5-year-old Columbus girl

article

Police in Columbus, Georgia are asking the public to help them find a 5-year-old girl considered critically missing.

Officials say 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street on Monday morning.

The missing girl is described as being 3-feet-5-inches tall with a wight of 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Kamarie was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and maroon pants with flowers and hearts on them.

If you see Kamarie, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE