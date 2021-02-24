Mother found dead in home; East Point police still searching for gunman

A mother of four was found shot to death inside her home in East Point. Eight months later, her family and police are asking for help to find the shooter.

Ohnastajha Zamor said her mother, 42-year-old Marquita Zamor was found in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to her stomach by her brother last June at a home along Old Colony Road near Bryant Drive. That's about all she really knows about her mother's final moments.

"He found her face down on the floor. So I'm sure that's something very traumatizing to him," Zamor said.

Investigators believe the family's house was targeted because several shell casings were found nearby.

"I have tons of questions on who, why, and what was the purpose. What did she do to you?" Zamor asked.

Marquita Zamor (Family photo)

Zamor said her mother was a paraprofessional at Woodland Middle School.

"She went over and beyond for me," she said.

She said she tries to keep herself busy right now instead of dealing with her grief.

"She was always there. That was my best friend," she said.

She continues to mourn the painful and shocking loss of her mother.

"If I put too much energy into how I'm feeling, I'll find myself in depression," she mentioned.

This is still a very active homicide investigation and investigators need your help to solve this case.

"I just wanna know why because I need closure and I can make peace with the situation," Zamor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Point Police Department.

