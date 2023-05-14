Woman, 4-year-old child hit by car in Decatur rushed to hospital

A woman and young girl are in the hospital fighting to recover after being hit by a car in Decatur Sunday evening.

DeKalb County police arrived to the scene at 5:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of Candler Road.

Officials say the 4-year-old girl is in critical condition. The 28-year-old woman is in serious condition.

The driver who hit the two of them stayed at the scene.

The Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating this incident as an accident.