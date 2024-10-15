Mother chases down car thief, rescues child in Holly Springs, police say

article

In Brief A mother chased down a car thief after he stole her vehicle with her child still inside at a gas station in Holly Springs. The suspect fled on foot after the mother confronted him, and police tracked him down with the help of drones, K-9 units, and multiple law enforcement agencies. Atlanta Police arrested the suspect near a Greyhound bus station; he now faces kidnapping and theft charges.



A mother sprang into action Monday night, chasing down a car thief who had taken her vehicle with her child still inside.

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. at the Hop-in/Shell gas station at 2240 Holly Springs Parkway. According to police, the thief stole the car while the child was in the back seat. Without hesitation, the mother chased the vehicle on foot.

When the thief stopped the car a short distance away, the determined mother confronted him and pulled the thief out of the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, running toward the One Stop Package Store and Pinecrest Motor Lodge, located across the street.

Holly Springs police quickly obtained video footage of the suspect and coordinated a search with support from Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. A police drone was deployed, and the Woodstock Police Department’s K-9 unit joined the effort.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, obtain his driver’s license, and track his phone to a location near the Greyhound bus station in Atlanta. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were notified and arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old Joseph Avram, now faces serious charges, including:

Kidnapping (O.C.G.A. 16-5-40)

Theft by Taking (O.C.G.A. 16-8-2)

The Holly Springs Police Department credited the swift collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies for the successful capture.

"We are incredibly grateful to our officers, detectives, and everyone who played a role," the department said in a statement. "Thanks to the teamwork between Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Police, Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and dispatch teams from both counties, we were able to catch the suspect quickly and safely."