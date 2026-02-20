Mother charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Gwinnett County

The Brief A Winder mother faces a reckless conduct charge after her 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand Wednesday morning. Police say the child found a handgun in the glovebox of a vehicle while the mother was distracted by a phone call. The child is expected to recover, and the mother has been released from jail on bond.



Gwinnett County police have charged a 29-year-old mother with reckless conduct after her young son gained access to a firearm and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 18, in the 3000 block of Braselton Highway. Officers arriving at the scene met with Nicole Johnson, of Winder, who explained she was eating breakfast with her 4-year-old son in her vehicle when the gun discharged.

According to investigators, Johnson was on a phone call and was unaware her son had retrieved a handgun from the vehicle’s glovebox. The child managed to discharge the weapon, striking himself in the hand.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital. Fortunately, authorities confirmed his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Following an investigation by detectives, Johnson was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and has since been released on bond.

What you can do:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is using the case to emphasize the critical need for firearm safety, particularly when children are present. Officials stressed that firearms should always be stored unloaded, locked, and entirely out of reach of children to prevent life-altering consequences.