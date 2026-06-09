Mother charged after 13-year-old daughter runs her over at Brumby Elementary

The Brief A mother faces a misdemeanor charge after allowing her 13-year-old child to drive an SUV at a Marietta elementary school. The 13-year-old accelerated the vehicle forward and ran over her mother on the school campus. Two other young children were inside the vehicle when the vehicle struck the woman.



A woman faces a criminal charge after authorities say she let her 13-year-old child drive an SUV on the property of a Marietta elementary school, resulting in the mother being run over by the vehicle.

What we know:

Shumeka Johnson was charged with reckless conduct in a criminal warrant issued on June 3 by the Magistrate Court of Cobb County. The incident happened between 7:59 a.m. and 8:04 a.m. on April 22 on the property of Brumby Elementary School, located on Terrell Mill Road.

Authorities allege that Johnson permitted her 13-year-old daughter to operate a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

No adults were inside the SUV at the time. Two other children, aged 4 years old and 6 months old, were also inside the vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, the daughter accelerated the vehicle forward and struck Johnson. The vehicle came to a stop with its front right tire on top of Johnson.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the injuries Johnson suffered or if she remains hospitalized. It is not publicly known what prompted the mother to let her young daughter operate the vehicle in the school parking lot.

What's next:

Cobb County Magistrate Court Judge Charles Chesbro signed the criminal warrant after determining that probable cause had been established for Johnson's arrest. A bond for Johnson has been set at $300. She faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct as the legal process moves forward.