Mother appeals to Atlanta City Council for changes after daughter killed in hit-and-run crash

By
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mother of woman killed in hit-and-run criticizes Atlanta City Council

A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. It's a busy stretch of road that has seen several pedestrian deaths in the past 10 years.

ATLANTA - A grieving mother confronted Atlanta leaders appealing for safety improvements on a busy roadway.

Valerie Handy Carey, who lives in Ohio, got a call every parent would dread. Authorities informed Carey her daughter was hit by a motorist and was killed.

The driver did not stop. It happened in northwest Atlanta on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

"I don't want my daughter to be another Jane Doe," Carey said, "that is why I am here".

Brittany Patrice Glover came to Atlanta in mid-September to work for an airline.

Two days after arriving, she tried to cross Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway but did not make it.

It was dark, and Atlanta police say she was not in a crosswalk.

Councilman Dustin Hillis represents many of the neighborhoods that border the route, which is a state road.

"There have been more than 20 fatalities over a decade just on Hollowell," Hillis said.

The councilman offered his condolences to the mother and several members of her family who appeared at the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday.

Hillis told the family he and Councilman Michael Bond in 2021 had brokered an agreement for changes to the road. However, the portion where the driver struck Brittany was not included in the package.

"Join us in pushing for the state to do more," Hillis told the mother.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is slated to make additional pedestrian safety improvements in the spring 2023.

The family has offered a reward for information that could help police find the hit-and-run driver.