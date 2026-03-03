Invest Atlanta approves new mixed-use project near Morris Brown College

article

The Brief Invest Atlanta has unanimously approved Resurgence Commercial Partners to lead the redevelopment of an 8-acre historic site. The project features 200+ residential units, a 100-room boutique hotel, a fresh food grocery store, and dedicated nonprofit spaces. A new 30,000-square-foot learning and innovation hub will be built to support workforce training and tech incubation for the college.



A historic stretch of Vine City is set for a major transformation after the Invest Atlanta Board of Directors gave the green light to a massive mixed-use project.

The development aims to breathe new life into a long-vacant site near Morris Brown College while honoring the deep civil rights roots of the Westside.

Morris Brown mixed-use development

What we know:

The redevelopment focuses on a site at 50 Sunset Avenue and 41 Griffin Street, an area that has been vacant for years just west of the athletic field.

Resurgence Commercial Partners and Invest Atlanta unveil plans for a mixed-use redevelopment to revitalize the historic Vine City community near Morris Brown College. (McMillan Pazdan Smith architects)

The development plan is diverse, featuring a 100-room boutique hotel and structured parking. The project includes 215 total residences, consisting of more than 200 mixed-income rental units and 15 for-sale homes.

Additionally, a 30,000-square-foot learning facility will be created in partnership with Morris Brown College for business and technology incubation, alongside neighborhood-serving retail such as a small-footprint fresh food grocery store.

The project is being steered by a consortium of Atlanta-based developers, including ImpactData, Gibraltar Capital Partners, and The Miles Development Group, under the name Resurgence Commercial Partners.

The backstory:

The 8-acre site holds immense historical weight. Located on the northern edge of the Atlanta University Center, the area was declared a historic district in 2011. The site sits near the former homes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Sr., which served as epicenters for Black political and social progress.

Invest Atlanta originally acquired the property in 2014, working for over a decade to assemble the land for a project that could serve the Vine City community.

What they're saying:

The developers emphasize that this isn't just about new buildings, but about supporting the existing community and its oldest institutions.

"We want this project to reinforce Morris Brown’s role as a storied community anchor for economic and cultural vitality," said Ashley Thompson, a principal with Resurgence Commercial Partners.

What's next:

While the procurement approval was finalized in November 2025, the developers say additional project details and specific construction timelines will be announced as planning continues.

Residential development will be handled by a team including Prestwick Companies, Mercy Housing, and Cityscape Housing.