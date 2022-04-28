Morris Brown College reestablishes full accreditation after two hard decades

After 20 years of struggle, Morris Brown College has regained accreditation and is promising to thrive again.

The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools restored accreditation March 26 which means the Federal Financial Aid program is back and hundreds of students are expected to follow.

"Twenty years ago, we lost accreditation but can these dry bones live again? God sent me to Morris Brown College, I believe that, to lead a resurrection the hard reset," MBC President Dr. Kevin James proclaimed.

The African American Episcopal Church, loyal alumni and dedicated staff refused to give up on the school despite financial mismanagement and two former employees, including the school' president, pleading guilty to a fraud scheme.

For the few who remained. Their grit and character is unmatched.

"I want to thank the faculty. You have done what very, very few people would do. You have no idea how many pay periods the faculty went without being paid because we simply didn't have the money but rather than walk off because of their commitment to education and to Morris Brown College they kept on teaching," African American Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson revealed.

Non-conventional student and businessman Walter Jordan will graduate in the fall.

"I have my restaurant consulting firm, Slush restaurant on Edgewood. But it's nothing like having that piece of paper and I wanted to make sure, as a native Atlantan, I know how much Morris Brown means to this city," Mr. Jordan commented.

"It's the love you get when you're here. The foundation I received from Morris Brown even though I didn't finish it stayed with me," 2019 MBC graduate Nedra Nuckles explained.

Advertisement

Morris Brown has less than 50 students enrolled currently but with the full accreditation that number is expected to reach 300 students over the next three to five years.