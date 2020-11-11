Morris Brown College makes next step towards accreditation

article

Nearly two decades after losing its accreditation because of financial aid fraud, Morris Brown College has made a significant step to regaining it.

The historically black college announced Wednesday that its application for accreditation was approved by the federally recognized Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

The next step will come in January of 2021 when representatives from the association will visit the campus, officials said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The TRACS will consider the school for accreditation in April of 2021.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The school's accreditation was revoked by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in late 2002 based on fiscal management and debt. Because Morris Brown is not accredited, students are unable to receive federal loans.

"Morris Brown intends to become the first HBCU to earn its accreditation back 20 years after losing it," Morris Brown President Kevin James said. "When Morris Brown achieves candidacy status, hopefully by April 2021, it will give the college all the rights of a fully accredited college, which allows students to receive federal financial aid. Additionally, student degrees will be recognized by other schools and/or employers."

Founded in 1881, Morris Brown’s enrollment was down from a peak of 2,700 to 42 students in 2019. James says fundraising is key to the college’s plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.