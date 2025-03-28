Morning run turns into life-saving mission for Georgia National Guardsman

The Brief A national guardsman climbed into a burning car to save the trapped and unconscious driver inside. Jon Ring is also an air traffic controller and a former Army Ranger. He says he heard a loud crash while out jogging and found that the car had struck a tree and then a house.



A hero’s story out of Fayette County where a National Guardsman climbed into a burning car to save a victim of a crash.

Jon Ring tells FOX 5 he was on his morning run and headed home when he heard it. He went to investigate and found a car had hit a house; It was on its side and on fire.

What they're saying:

"Basically, I heard a loud impact, and loud bang and wasn’t sure what it was," he said.

What we know about the accident: What Jon heard was the SUV slamming into home. It’s believed the driver had experienced medical issues and hit the accelerator. FOX 5 has obtained the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office body cam of the aftermath.

Jon jumped into action along with neighbors.

"The gentleman who was inside was unconscious and he was bleeding pretty profusely."

Jon’s military background: And before we go any farther in this story let us tell you a little bit about Jon. He is an air traffic controller with the FAA. He is currently in the National Guard and a former Army Ranger. He is married and a father of three children. He and his wife Ayssa and their family live in Fayette County.

The rescue: Just the guy you need for this, right? Jon says he crawled through the broken back hatch of the burning car to get to the driver.

"Somebody else, I think the gentleman who lives across the street, was yelling, "hey the vehicle is on fire," Ring said.

"Figured he had a neck injury, so. I was worried about just unbuckling him and unbuckling him and letting him just fall down. So I got underneath him and let him down while someone else cut the seat belt.

Jon says his military training definitely kicked in, says he worked with and learned from a lot of good people over the years. But when it comes to motivation? He says his family comes to mind.

"I think for me as a father, one of the major things I try to teach my kids is taking care of other people. I think that that’s really something we need right now. In the United States as an American being able to just come together as a community and help each other."