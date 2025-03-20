Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into Fayette County home

By
Published  March 20, 2025 8:05pm EDT
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office released this image showing a vehicle which crashed into a home along Lodge Trail on March 20, 2025. article

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office released this image showing a vehicle which crashed into a home along Lodge Trail on March 20, 2025. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office )

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A driver crashed into a Fayette County home on Thursday morning.

It happened along Lodge Trail.

What we know:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The impact of the collision sparked an engine fire, which was quickly contained by the Fayette County Fire Department. 

The driver was transported to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. 

The Source: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.

Fayette CountyNewsTraffic