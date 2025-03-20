Driver crashes into Fayette County home

article

A driver crashed into a Fayette County home on Thursday morning.

It happened along Lodge Trail.

What we know:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The impact of the collision sparked an engine fire, which was quickly contained by the Fayette County Fire Department.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.