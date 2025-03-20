Driver crashes into Fayette County home
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A driver crashed into a Fayette County home on Thursday morning.
It happened along Lodge Trail.
What we know:
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered a medical emergency.
The impact of the collision sparked an engine fire, which was quickly contained by the Fayette County Fire Department.
The driver was transported to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The condition of the driver remains unknown.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
The Source: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.