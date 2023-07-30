Multiple suspects wanted in Morgan County shootout at party with nearly 300 people

One person is in the hospital recovering after a shoot out at an outdoor party in Morgan County Saturday night that sent hundreds who attended running for cover.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they believe an argument over a dice game may have led to gunfire and the chaos that followed. It happened in the 1500 block of Bethany Road.

"We had a group of folks just enjoying grilling out, enjoying the evening, and at some point in time shots rang out," Captain Brandon Sellers told FOX 5.

Officials say the shootout happened at the party located in the 1500 block of Bethany Road at around midnight Sunday. (Supplied)

Sellers said the call to 911 came in around midnight that at least one person had been shot.

"Just as you can imagine, chaos with everybody trying to get out of the area with all the bullets flying," he said. "We’re a rural county. These type [of] things don’t happen at all."

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted photos from the scene where investigators said they found multiple guns and shell casings, leading them to believe there was more than one shooter.

"Multiple different shell casings, different types of guns, different calibers of guns," Sellers explained.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment. Sellers said it’s unclear whether he was the intended target or a bystander, but told FOX 5 at a gathering that large, they’re grateful there weren’t more people hurt.

"We actually had dispatch calling area hospitals just to make sure there wasn’t a gunshot victim they couldn’t account for," he added.

Investigators are asking anyone who attended to share photos or videos taken during the event that may help them identify the suspects.

Authorities did not share any other details about potential suspects but said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip anonymously by calling 706-342-1000 or emailing the department at tipline@morgancountyga.gov.