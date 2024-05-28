Moreland Avenue residents blame GDOT traffic signal project delays for multiple crashes

Some residents who live along Moreland Avenue say an ongoing construction project at one intersection has been the cause of nearly a dozen crashes over recent weeks.

One woman tells FOX 5 her home security cameras captured several of the crashes just outside her door.

"There’s really never a dull moment on the corner here," resident Sarah Kate Moody told FOX 5.

Moody says that’s especially been the case as construction in front of her home at the intersection of Moreland and North avenues nears its end.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Residents say an ongoing construction project has led to nearly a dozen crashes at the intersection of Moreland and North avenues over the past few weeks.

"They’ve been working on this intersection for quite a while. They put up a new set of lights weeks ago and the new lights are blocking the working lights," she explained.

GDOT officials say the project aimed at making pedestrian safety improvements at 10 intersections along Moreland has become the source of safety concerns for her and other residents.

"A lot of the cars don’t see that the old lights are behind the new lights that are bagged, and it’s caused a lot of confusion and minor accidents," she said.

Atlanta police have responded to at least 12 crashes at the intersection since mid-April.

Moody said she has watched several of them happen in real time, and her home surveillance has caught a number of them happening in real time.

"Luckily, they’ve all been relatively minor, but the people running the red light have no idea that they even ran a light because they didn’t see it behind the bagged light."

A GDOT spokesperson tells FOX 5 the contractor was notified and came out to adjust the lights on Memorial Day.

Moody tells FOX 5 the adjustment was minor and with both sets of lights still up at an intersection as busy as that one, they may not be so lucky next time.

"Mostly, I’m worried about the safety of my neighbors and commuters. There are actually a lot of children on this street, a lot of cyclists crossing this street to get to the park," she said.

While she hopes to see the traffic light project completed soon, she’s warning friends and neighbors who live nearby to use extra caution.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to GDOT officials for information on when those old lights would be replaced and taken down. We’re still waiting to hear back on the timeline for that.