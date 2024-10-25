Morehouse College mourning loss of junior killed in car crash

The Morehouse College community is mourning the loss of one of its own this morning.

According to an Instagram post by the school, junior Jayden Mango died from injuries he received in a car crash on Thursday morning.

Mango majored in the Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies program with a minor in Education.

The university described Mango as a student who was known for his creativity and kindness.

"Jayden's presence enriched the lives of everyone around him. He was passionate about storytelling and envisioned using his talents to uplift and educate others through the power of media," the university wrote on Instagram. "Beyond his academic pursuits, Jayden was admired for his generous spirit, quiet leadership, and unwavering commitment to the Morehouse ideals of excellence and brotherhood.⁠"

The school is offering counseling services for anyone who needs support during this time.

Students can schedule an appointment by calling (470) 639-0231. Faculty and staff can contact the Cigna Behavior Hotline at (866) 912-3339 or the Life Assistance Program at (800) 538-3543.

Details about Mango's memorial service have not been released.