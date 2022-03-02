More than half of smartphone users say a dead battery is a ‘nightmare scenario’

How long can you go without your phone? According to a recent survey published by data company OnePoll, six out of ten people say they "couldn’t cope" with being separated from their phones for a single day.

Additionally, more than half of the survey’s respondents said they get anxiety from their phones being low on battery.

55% of respondents called having their phones die a "nightmare scenario."

The survey, conducted by HMD Global, took data from 2,000 smartphone users.

"Smartphones offer so much, it’s unsurprising that we’re dependent, making the common complaints around battery life a real issue," Petri Hayrynen of HMD Global said in a statement.

Ironically, while many people expressed that being without a phone would cause them to be anxious, only three in 10 people said they never leave the house without their phones.

"There are other ways we can preserve our phone battery and offset that angst," Hayrynen said. "From using network connections selectively to muting unnecessary sounds and stopping apps from running in the background, these all help the cause and keep you switched on for longer."

